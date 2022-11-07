Why Shares of Affiliated Managers Group Are Rising Today

What happened

Shares of the investment management firm Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) traded nearly 10% higher as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Monday after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter.

So what

Affiliated Managers reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.21 on total revenue of more than $575 million in the third quarter, with both numbers beating analyst estimates.

CEO Jay Horgen said in an earnings statement, "While impacted by ongoing client de-risking, particularly within global equities, net client cash flows improved in the quarter and included strong inflows in our alternative strategies."

Affiliated Managers did see its total assets under management decline from nearly $691 billion in the second quarter to $644.6 billion in the third quarter, but it has not been uncommon for asset managers to see outflows this year.

In the quarter, Affiliated Managers sold its minority interest in Baring Private Equity Asia, which will improve the company's financial flexibility and enable it to invest back into the business. It also repurchased roughly $80 million of its own stock in the quarter.

Now what

Affiliated Managers delivered a solid quarter amid a difficult backdrop for the asset management space.

The company also made some moves in the quarter that will give it more opportunity to deploy capital into attractive opportunities that might arise, so the company looks well positioned right now.

10 stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Affiliated Managers Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Affiliated Managers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.