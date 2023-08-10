Why Shares of ADMA Biologics Are Climbing Thursday

What happened

Shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) were up more than 12% as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. The healthcare company reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, after the markets closed. The stock is up more than 17% this year and reached a 52-week high on Thursday.

ADMA makes plasma-derived biologics to treat infectious diseases and immune deficiencies. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $60.1 million, up 77% year over year. It also trimmed its losses by 74% over the same period last year, to $3.6 million.

The company also increased its yearly guidance. It now expects 2023 revenue of $240 million, up from an earlier forecast of $220 million. It also increased guidance for the next two years, saying it now expects at least $275 million and $325 million in annual revenue in 2024 and 2025, respectively. That compares to earlier forecasts of $250 million for 2024 and $300 million for 2025.

Perhaps as important, the company was able to cut its costs to improve its margins. At its current pace, it could be profitable later this year.

The company has three products, but it is Asceniv that is leading the surge in revenue. The therapy is an intravenous injection of 10% immune globulin liquid to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency.

ADMA said it is ramping up the making of Asceniv with improved 4,400 liter production scale, leading to improved margins. The company said the expanded production could drive improved revenue later this year.

At least three analysts upgraded their positions on the stock after the earnings report. HC Wainwright raised ADMA's price target from $4.50 to $5, Raymond James increased ADMA's price target from $5 to $6, and Mizuho raised the stock's price target from $6 to $7.

