Why Shares of Adesto Technologies Sank Today

What happened

Shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) slumped on Wednesday after the provider of application-specific semiconductors reported its third-quarter results. The tech company's numbers were mixed relative to analyst estimates, with the top line coming up short. As of 11:30 a.m. EST, the stock was down 16.7%.

So what

Adesto reported third-quarter revenue of $32 million, up 46.1% year over year but about $0.9 million lower than the average analyst estimate. "We continued to strengthen our position in the industrial market and also advanced engagements with our tier-one consumer customers across portable computing, wearables and smart home applications," said CEO Narbeh Derhacobian.

Image source: Getty Images.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share came in at $0.03, up from a loss of $0.04 in the prior-year period and $0.02 better than analysts were expecting. Adjusted gross margin surged more than 5 percentage points to 51%, combining with revenue growth to drive the bottom line higher.

The company maintained its outlook for 30% revenue growth in the second half of 2019 compared to the second half of 2018.

Now what

For the fourth quarter, Adesto expects to grow revenue by 20% year over year to between $32 million and $35 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected between 50% and 52%. "With expanded revenue streams, increasing profitability and a strong balance sheet, the Company is well positioned to drive future growth and shareholder value," said Derhacobian.

While Wednesday was a rough day for the stock, shares of Adesto remain up about 75% since the beginning of 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Adesto Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adesto Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.