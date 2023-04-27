News & Insights

Why Shares of Accuray Rose Thursday

April 27, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by Jim Halley for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) were up by more than 15% early Thursday afternoon after the healthcare company released its fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon. The radiation oncology device specialist makes the CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, which deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. Its stock is up more than 48% this year.

So what

The fiscal quarter, which ended March 31, was the company's first in the black since its fiscal 2022 second quarter (i.e., calendar Q4 2021). Accuray reported revenue of $118.1 million, up 22.8% year over year, and net income of $600,000, compared to a loss of $1 million in the prior-year period. Revenue was also up 3% sequentially over the fiscal second quarter.

It shipped a company record of 30 radiation systems, amounting to 67% year-over-year growth. Accuray also had good news recently: Data from its PACE (Prostate Advances in Comparative Evidence)-A clinical study showed that men with prostate cancer who were treated with SBRT maintained urinary continence and sexual function better than men treated with surgery.

Now what

The company just passed the milestone of getting 1,000 of its systems installed worldwide. Its installed base grew 4% year over year, including 31% growth in installed systems in China. The key for Accuray will be to maintain that pace, as nearly as much of its profits come from the servicing of its equipment as from equipment sales. In a March presentation, management guided for fiscal 2023 revenue of between $447 million and $455 million, which would amount to a rise of 4% to 6% over fiscal 2022.

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
