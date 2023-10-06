Why Shares of Accolade Fell This Week

What happened

Shares of Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) were down more than 25% for the week as of 10 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare benefits company's stock closed last week at $10.58 a share then fell to as low as $7.70 in early trading on Friday. The stock is still up nearly 3% so far this year.

So what

Accolade announced fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed Wednesday, and the results were mixed. Revenue was up 11% year over year to $96.9 million, and the company's net loss was $32.8 million, down 29% over the same period last year. Considering the news, investors and analysts were disappointed that the company maintained its yearly guidance for revenue to be between $410 million and $414 million.

Several analysts downgraded their positions on Accolade stock on Thursday.

Cannacord Genuity Group lowered its price target on the stock from $18 to $17.

Truist Financial lowered its price target from $17 to $15.

Bank of America lowered its price target from $19 to $16.

Stephens maintained its position on Accolade stock at overweight and a price target of $18.

Raymond James lowered its price target from $15 to $12.

Now what

The drop is likely temporary because the earnings report at least shows the company moving in the right direction. Still, the cash situation isn't great, with $292.2 million on the books. At its current burn rate, the company faces running out of funds for operations within three years if it doesn't bring in additional financing.

10 stocks we like better than Accolade

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Accolade wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.