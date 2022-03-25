Why Shares of AAR Are Flying Higher This Week

What happened

Through the first three weeks of March, shares of AAR (NYSE: AIR) didn't move much. Over the period, they climbed about 1%. This week, however, the aviation services stock is gaining considerably more altitude. As of the end of trading on Thursday, it had risen 12.1% for the week.

The company's fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings report, delivered after the closing bell on Tuesday, helped provide the impetus for that lift. But AAR also received some favorable coverage from Wall Street.

So what

For the fiscal period that ended Feb. 28, AAR beat analysts' consensus expectations on both the top and bottom lines. While Wall Street expected the company to report revenue of $432.5 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58, AAR actually tallied sales of $452.2 million and EPS of $0.63.

Beyond the headline figures, investors were likely happy to see how the company has fared in the face of challenging headwinds.

"Early in the pandemic, we took a series of actions to better position the [c]ompany for margin improvement as the industry recovered," said AAR President and CEO John Holmes in the earnings press release. "We have now delivered our sixth straight quarter of adjusted operating margin expansion and our margins are exceeding pre-pandemic levels."

Two favorable takes on AAR's stock from Wall Street also moved some investors to pick up shares this week. According to TheFly.com, Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst at Truist, raised his price target on AAR to $58 from $53 while maintaining a buy rating, and Ken Herbert, an analyst at RBC Capital, lifted his price target to $56 from $50.

Now what

It's too soon to say that AAR has flown out of the turbulence that it has encountered over the past two years, but after seeing the company's latest earnings report, it's safe to say that management is successfully navigating the company through its challenges. Valued at 31.6 times operating cash flow, shares of AAR seem inexpensive today, given that the stock's five-year average cash flow multiple is 58.6. As such, it's worth considering for investors looking for more exposure to the aerospace sector.

10 stocks we like better than AAR

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AAR wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.