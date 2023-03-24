Why Shares of 89bio Soared This Week

What happened

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) were up 36.2% for the week as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is up more than 326% over the past 12 months. It closed last week at $12.44 and hit its 52-week high of $18.03 on Thursday.

So what

The healthcare company, which focuses on therapies to treat liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, released positive news regarding its lead therapy, pegozafermin. In a phase 2b study, a weekly 44-milligram dose and a weekly 30-mg dose of the drug both met the primary endpoints in treating patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease that causes the liver to swell and be damaged.

According to the American Liver Foundation, NASH affects about 1.5% to 6.5% of U.S. adults, roughly between 9 million and 15 million people. There are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs to treat NASH.

Now what

The company has no revenue and lost $102 million in 2022. As of the fourth quarter, it reported $188.2 million in cash, so it will use the good news regarding pegozafermin to raise money through a stock sale, which it announced on Friday.

There's obviously a lot of risk with investing in the company, but it plans two phase 3 trials for pegozafermin in the second quarter. If those are successful, the company could have a breakthrough drug with blockbuster potential.

The drug is also in trials as a therapy for hypertriglyceridemia, when blood levels of triglycerides are too high, a condition that raises the risk of atherosclerosis and related heart diseases. Additionally, pegozafermin also has a large potential population, as hypertriglyceridemia affects 42% of adults 60 and over.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

