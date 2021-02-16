Why Shares of 500.com Limited Popped 75% Today

What happened

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) jumped as much as 75% in trading on Tuesday after announcing an acquisition and as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) briefly climbed to over $50,000. Shares settled at a 38.9% gain as of 3:20 p.m. EDT.

So what

500.com announced that it will issue 44.4 million Class A shares to acquire the Blockchain Alliance, amounting to about 10% of the company's shares outstanding. This includes the acquisition of BTC.com and the mining pool business of Bitdeer Technologies.

Image source: Getty Images.

On top of the acquisition, Bitcoin traded above $50,000 and was a positive sign for the company's shift to bitcoin mining. The rise in Bitcoin's value is analogous to an underlying commodity rising in value for a mineral miner.

Now what

This is still a speculative growth stock, but with Bitcoin on the rise, there's good reason investors are bidding up 500.com today. But we also need to remember that the company's revenue was just $1.4 million in the fourth quarter and right now, the market cap of 500.com is $1.2 billion. That's a highly valued stock that could crash just as quickly as it's risen in this volatile market.

10 stocks we like better than 500.com

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 500.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.