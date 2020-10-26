Why Shares of 3D Systems Plunged 17.1% on Monday

What happened

Shares of 3D printing company 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell as much as 17.1% in trading Monday after a negative note came out from an analyst. Shares slid throughout the day and closed down 16.8% for the day.

So what

The culprit of the move was William Blair analyst Brian Drab, who questioned the rally 3D Systems' shares have experienced over the past month. Shares were up 46% in a month going into today, and it appears that a Tesla job posting related to 3D printing and a strong earnings report from Align Technologies had growth stock investors piling into the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

Whether Tesla or Align Technologies uses 3D Systems' printers or services, this is business as usual and nothing to get too excited about. It isn't as if Tesla is building 3D printed cars and Align is a longtime customer.

Now what

Sometimes a good story can lead to a lot of hype in a stock, and that appears to be what happened with 3D Systems over the past month. But the reality is that the company's revenue is dropping, and it's losing money year after year. Until the company can turn around its operations, I don't see a reason to buy a dip in the stock. 3D printing may have a bright future, but the industry has proven over and over again that the benefits aren't going to the 3D printer manufacturers themselves.

10 stocks we like better than 3D Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3D Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Align Technology and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.