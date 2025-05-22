Why Shares of Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Have Blasted 39% Higher This Week

Surging U.S. Treasury yields may be pressuring the broader market, but they aren't slowing down the artificial intelligence (AI) data center company CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Since last Friday, the stock has blasted roughly 39% higher, as of 11:41 a.m. ET Thursday.

Having a big week

CoreWeave is having a huge week, due to several big announcements. On Wednesday, shares surged after the Nvidia-backed company announced a $2 billion debt offering that matures in June 2023, with the notes yielding 9.25%. The raise came in half a billion dollars higher than expected and was reportedly five times oversubscribed, according to Barron's.

Also on Wednesday, Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a neutral, high-risk rating on the stock, but more than doubled his price target from $43 to $94. Radke cited the company's first-quarter earnings report last week, showing a continuation of strong AI demand.

Radke said in his research note:

Overall, we think the print reinforces CoreWeave's high-growth status, especially with recent $4B OpenAI expansion deal, and likely assuages investor concerns around AI capex/infrastructure slowing. Shares have gone vertical ... While we'd argue a portion of the rerating is justified, given strong Azure/hyperscaler numbers and capex... we'd like to see more progress on profitability and more customer diversification.

Keep an eye on valuation

Just a few months ago, many investors saw CoreWeave's highly anticipated IPO as a failure because it was priced much lower than management had hoped. Since then, the stock is up 176% and trades at over a $55 billion market cap.

While CoreWeave should be a big beneficiary of continued AI success, remember that the company is not yet profitable. For this reason, I'd recommend investors start small and then dollar-cost average into a position over time because the stock could be susceptible to big moves in both directions.

