Why Shares of NuScale Power Are Plummeting Today

NuScale Power reported lower Q3 2025 revenue than analysts had expected.

Goldman Sachs slashed its price target 13% on NuScale Power stock.

Investors averse to risk may feel more comfortable with a position in a nuclear energy ETF.

Shining brightly on growth investors' radars, NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has seen its stock outperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) this year due to a resurgence of U.S. interest in nuclear energy. Today, however, investors are hitting the pause button on their buying sprees after the company reported third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday. That and an analyst's increasingly bearish opinion on NuScale Power stock are motivating investors to trim their positions today.

As of 10:58 a.m. ET, shares of NuScale Power stock are down 14.8%.

The details of the (seemingly) dismal quarter

Missing analysts' expectations that it would report revenue of $11.2 million, NuScale Power posted sales of $8.2 million for Q3 2025. Management primarily attributed the company's revenue to Fluor's study regarding RoPower's power plant project in Romania.

This morning, investors learned that Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on NuScale Power to $27 from $31. Based on the stock's closing price yesterday, the Goldman Sachs price target implies downside of 16.8%.

With shares plunging lower, what's an investor to do now?

It's unsurprising why a superficial glance at NuScale Power's Q3 2025 results would lead to a pullback in the stock. It's important for investors to remember though that the company is still in the very early innings of its development. Since it hasn't commenced operations at the projects it's developing, the company's failure to meet analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates carries less weight.

Therefore, investors shouldn't fret about today's sell-off. If you were bullish on NuScale Power stock yesterday morning, there's nothing that's happened over the past 24 hours that should sway your opinion. If the volatility is rattling your nerves, though, now may be a good time for investors with less risk tolerance to consider a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.