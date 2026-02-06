Why Shares of Novo Nordisk Stock Collapsed This Week

Key Points

Novo Nordisk reported sales growth for 2025, but is guiding for sales and earnings declines in 2026.

The company is facing major pricing pressure from the US government, as well as competition in weight-loss drugs.

The stock is in its largest drawdown ever, and trades at a cheap P/E ratio.

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) were down over 20% this week as of this writing on Friday, February 6th, at 11:00 AM EST, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The famed drugmaker has struggled over the last two years due to heavy competition and pricing pressure for weight-loss drugs. It is also trying to deal with aggressive competition from Hims & Hers.

Right now, Novo Nordisk stock is down 68% from all-time highs set in early 2024. Here's why it was falling again this week, and whether it is a buy today.

Weak 2026 guidance

Novo Nordisk reported earnings earlier this week, on February 3rd. Its financials looked solid, with revenue growing 10% year over year in constant currency in 2025, despite heavy pressure from other weight-loss drugmakers such as Eli Lilly.

However, investors were spooked by the weak 2026 guidance, which calls for a 5%-13% decline in sales and earnings compared to 2025. There is mounting competition for weight-loss drugs, including the new TrumpRx website, which offers discounted versions of these drugs, such as the company's Wegovy product. Even though the company had its oral weight-loss pill approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and should see volume increases, declining prices will be a hit to sales and earnings in 2026.

What's more, in some countries, generic versions of weight-loss drugs are already on the market, which management expects will eat into sales. Lastly, to add even more chaos to the situation, telehealth marketplaces Hims & Hers launched a knockoff of Wegovy and began selling it for just $49 a month. While it is highly likely the FDA will quickly whip Hims & Hers into shape, more uncertainty is never something that Wall Street is looking for.

Time to buy the dip?

This is the worst price drawdown in Novo Nordisk's history, going back to 1990. Despite this, the stock has produced a cumulative total return of over 30,000% for shareholders since 1990, making it one of the best-performing stocks of the last few decades.

Novo Nordisk is a methodical business, banking on steady innovations over the last 100 years when it first invented Insulin. Weight-loss drugs are its new blockbuster, facing competition today but still poised to be a huge market over the next few decades.

At a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13, investors are heavily discounting the likelihood that Novo Nordisk will maintain its market share in weight-loss drugs, and they completely discount any future drug innovations in its pipeline. If you like this business, now may be a good time to buy the dip on Novo Nordisk stock.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.