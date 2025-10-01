Why Shares in Novo Nordisk Bumped Higher Today

Key Points Novo Nordisk has a significant presence in the U.S. manufacturing sector and is expanding its facility.

The administration won't impose tariffs until negotiations are closed.

The drugmaker is awaiting approval to market an oral medication for weight loss.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Shares in Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) were up 6% by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The move comes after Pfizer's agreement with the Trump administration raised hopes that other pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, could reach similar terms.

Trump's pharmaceutical tariffs

The administration aims to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 100% tariffs "on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product," which he made in a Truth Social post, is targeted at pharmaceutical companies, domestic or otherwise, that manufacture drugs abroad and import them for sale in the U.S.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, Pfizer said that today's agreement grants the company a three-year grace period before the tariffs are applied, on the condition that it invests more in manufacturing in the U.S. The company said that it voluntarily "agreed to implement measures designed to ensure Americans receive comparable drug prices to those available in other developed countries."

What it means to Novo Nordisk investors

Although Novo Nordisk is a European company, it has a substantial manufacturing presence in North Carolina and is making a $4.1 billion investment to expand its manufacturing in the state. Furthermore, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has stated that the administration will not impose the tariffs until negotiations with pharmaceutical companies are completed.

The news raises hopes that Novo Nordisk could reach a similar deal, and it comes at a time when the company is hoping to receive approval to market an oral weight loss drug -- one great reason to buy the stock in 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.