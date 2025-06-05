Why Shares of Nebius Group Are Soaring This Week

Since last Friday, shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) data center company Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) had soared roughly 29%, as of 11:57 a.m. ET Thursday. The company successfully raised capital this week and received more positive sentiment from Wall Street.

Becoming a serious AI name

On Monday, Nebius announced that it had successfully raised $1 billion through two different tranches of unsecured convertible notes. Half is in the form of 2% convertible notes due 2029, while the other half is 3% convertible notes due 2031.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Nebius' founder and CEO Arkady Volozh said in a statement:

Since our $700 million equity financing in December 2024, we have been scaling rapidly and expanding our global AI infrastructure footprint. The fresh capital we are raising now gives us more firepower to go faster, paving the way for increased revenue opportunities in 2026 and further accelerating us toward our medium-term target of mid-single-digit billions of dollars in revenue as a high-margin business, with potential upside.

This morning, Arete Securities analyst Andrew Beale initiated coverage of Nebius with a buy rating and $84 price target, implying significant upside from current levels. Beale also said he prefers Nebius to another larger and similar company, CoreWeave, due to Nebius' more attractive valuation. While CoreWeave is more of a pure play on AI, Beale thinks Nebius' neo-cloud valuation is too low.

Still affordable in AI land

Nebius and CoreWeave are essentially in the business of running data centers for customers looking to build and run AI applications on, so if the AI industry continues to thrive, these two companies stand to benefit.

While I believe in AI's potential, I usually stay away from most AI stocks because of extremely high valuations. Nebius, however, actually came to the market last year at a very affordable valuation. The company had been delisted from the Nasdaq for close to three years due to being a Russian-owned company, although this is no longer the case.

After the stock's big run, the company trades at close to an $11 billion market cap, so it's more expensive than it once was. However, if management can hit its mid-single-digit billions revenue guidance over the next few years, the stock won't look expensive at today's value.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,538!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $869,841!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 789% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.