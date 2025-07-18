Why Shares of Nebius Group Are Soaring Higher This Week

Key Points Nebius is a leading cloud computing developer specializing in data centers for AI applications.

Last weekend, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nebius and set a bullish price target.

Because it's still unprofitable, investing in Nebius entails a higher degree of risk.

Sometimes it just takes one bit of bullish news to buoy a stock for the next few days. That's exactly what investors in Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) are finding this week. While an analyst's optimistic outlook on the stock that came out last week helped to drive the stock higher on Monday, the market's enthusiasm for the cloud platform provider that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has carried the stock higher consistently through the week.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Nebius are up 21.2% from the market's close last Friday through the end of trading on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs sees a bright future ahead for the AI data center specialist

Last weekend, Alexander Duval, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, initiated coverage on Nebius. In addition to assigning a buy rating, Duval assigned a $68 price target. For investors, Duval's the price target is particularly encouraging because it's consistent with a separate analyst's bullish opinion -- which included a buy rating and $84 price target -- on the stock that was shared in June.

Instead of developing data centers for a variety of computing needs, Nebius specializes in neoclouds -- a specific sort of cloud computing that's developed specifically for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other select applications that demand massive computing power.

Besides CoreWeave, Nebius is the only public company that operates as a neocloud provider.

What are the next steps for potential Nebius investors?

Nebius stock has been on an absolute tear so far in 2025, but it's important for investors to think twice before deciding that the stock is right for them. While there are valid arguments to support that Nebius has a bright future, the company is still unprofitable, and, as such, is an investment with a higher degree of risk.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

