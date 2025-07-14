Why Shares of Nebius Group Are Rocketing Higher Today

Key Points Nebius Group stock soared through the first half of 2024.

The company is a leader in developing neo-clouds, which are uniquely suited for AI and machine learning.

Starting coverage on Nebius, a Goldman Sachs analyst sees significant upside to the stock.

Markets are off to a sluggish start this week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both trending lower shortly after Monday's trading session opened. But cloud computing stock Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is moving decisively in the other direction, thanks to an analyst's auspicious outlook on the stock.

As of 11:01 a.m. ET, shares of Nebius are up 11.2%.

Shares have soared in 2025 -- and one analyst thinks they're not done rising yet

Initiating coverage on artificial intelligence (AI) stock Nebius, Alexander Duval, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, assigned a buy rating and a $68 price target, which implies upside of 53.5% based on Friday's closing price. Through the first half of 2025, shares of Nebius had already risen nearly 100%.

Recognizing Nebius as a leader in the neocloud market, Duval based his favorable perspective on the company's full stack software offering and cost advantages, according to The Fly.

Providing high-performance infrastructure specifically designed for graphics processing units (GPUs), neoclouds are a niche of cloud computing uniquely suited for AI, machine learning, and other applications that require substantial computing power.

After today's rise, is it too late to buy Nebius stock?

Analysts often have short investing horizons, so take Duval's price target with a grain of salt. But investing in Nebius looks like a good way to gain AI exposure. The company's merits and its ample growth prospects justify clicking the buy button.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

