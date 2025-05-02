Why Shares of Motorola Solutions Sank Today

Shares of public safety technology provider Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) were down 7% as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Friday.

While Motorola grew revenue by 6% and earnings per share by 13% -- easily beating analysts' expectations -- management's soft guidance for the upcoming quarter spooked the market.

A harsh reaction to Motorola's steady (as ever) results

Motorola is a leading public safety technology provider that operates through three segments: land mobile radio (LMR) communications (think of police, fire, or ambulance walkie-talkies), video security and access control, and command center solutions (911 call centers). This focus on mission-critical products makes it a steady-Eddie operator, as its solutions are unlikely to be cut from any agency's budget.

Overall, Motorola's first-quarter earnings looked great. The company's largest segment, LMR, inched sales higher by 4%, while its faster-growing video and command center units saw 11% and 10% increases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Motorola's recurring sales from software and services jumped by 9%. These sales are paramount for Motorola, as they bring higher margins than the company's hardware products, are less cyclical, and have grown to account for roughly 40% of total revenue.

However, though management reiterated guidance for 5.5% sales growth in 2025, it projected a minute increase of 4% in Q2, prompting worries about the company reaching its full-year goals.

Furthermore, management estimated tariffs could add $100 million to its costs during the year, compared to the $11 billion in sales it expects for 2025.

Ultimately, potential tariffs and 90 days of slower growth aren't what investors should focus on. Motorola remains a leader in the mission-critical public safety niche, a top-tier compounder, and a magnificent dividend growth stock.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.