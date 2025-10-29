Why Shares of Mirion Technologies Are Soaring Today

Key Points

Mirion provides a variety of solutions for nuclear energy-related businesses.

The company beat on the top and bottom lines for Q3 2025.

With its acquisition of Paragon, Mirion gains exposure to the burgeoning small modular reactor market.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) both seem likely to close lower today than where they ended yesterday's trading session, there seems to be little doubt that Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) will lock in a gain for the day. Focused on services for the nuclear energy industry, Mirion reported third-quarter 2025 financial results Tuesday after the bell rang, and investors are showing their approval of the company's results today.

As of 1:46 p.m. ET, shares of Mirion Technologies were up 17.1%.

Management sees powerful growth in 2025

Exceeding analysts' Q3 2025 expectations that it would report revenue of $222.2 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10, Mirion reported sales and adjusted EPS of $223.1 million and $0.12, respectively.

It's not merely the fact that Mirion charged past analysts' estimates that's delighting investors today. The company's Q3 2025 revenue represented a year-over-year gain of 7.3%, while adjusted EPS represented a 50% gain over that which it reported for the same period in 2024.

Moreover, management reaffirmed 2025 financial guidance, which includes revenue projections of 7% to 9% year-over-year growth. In addition, management forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $223 million to $233 million. Should it achieve the midpoint of this guidance, it will represent a 12% year-over-year increase.

Is it too late to buy Mirion stock?

While Mirion stock popped today, it's still an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the nuclear energy industry. Plus, with the company's acquisition of Paragon, investors will gain additional exposure to the small modular reactor (SMR) market without assuming the risks associated with investing in SMR companies like NuScale Power and Oklo.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.