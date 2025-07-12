Why Shares of The Metal Company Skyrocketed 489.3% in the First Half of 2025

Key Points Shares of prospective deep-sea miner The Metals Company extended their gains from 2024 through the first half of 2025.

Beginning the new year on the heels of a 19.1% gain in 2024, The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) raced considerably higher in January, and the momentum not only extended but also ramped up higher over the ensuing months. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of prospective deep-sea mining company The Metals Company skyrocketed 489.3% through the first six months of 2025.

The new administration has a keen eye on securing the nation's critical minerals

It didn't take President Donald Trump long to settle back into the Oval Office before expressing his interest in shoring up America's supply of critical minerals. On the same day as his inauguration, President Trump issued two executive orders addressing a variety of issues with respect to natural resources, including critical minerals. Investors rushed to purchase The Metals Company stock, inferring that the new Trump administration would be more enthusiastic about removing the regulatory hurdles that have impeded the company's progress.

The Metals Company is working toward collecting nodules located on the sea floor to produce cobalt, copper, manganese, and nickel -- which, except for copper, the U.S. recognizes as critical minerals.

But it was Trump's action in April that really sent shares soaring. Affirming the nation's "core national security and economic interest in maintaining leadership in deep sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources," Trump issued an executive order that asserts it's the nation's policy "to advance United States leadership in seabed mineral development."

On the day Trump issued the executive order, The Metals Company stock closed 45% higher than the day before. Enthusiasm for the stock extended into May, when The Wall Street Journal prominently featured the company, and an analyst assigned a bullish price target of $5.50. On the day prior to the analyst announcing the price target, shares had closed at $4.45.

Things further heated up in June, when the company announced Korea Zinc would make an equity investment of $85.2 million in exchange for 19.6 million common shares.

Is it too late to buy The Metals Company stock?

With the incredible performance of The Metals Company stock in the first half of 2025, it's no wonder that prospective investors may question whether there's still room for the stock to run. Whether the stock can continue to rise in the second half of 2025 isn't the best question, however. Instead, those wondering whether they should click the buy button would be better advised to consider their risk tolerances.

The Metals Company is still in the pre-revenue phase of its growth, and there's no certainty that the company, if it does succeed in commencing commercial operations, will ultimately be profitable. Therefore, only those comfortable with a more speculative investment should consider a position at this time.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

