Why Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Are Rocketing Higher Today

Key Points

Lindblad reported second-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opened today.

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance.

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Starting August off on a bullish note, Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock is jumping today after the company reported strong second-quarter 2026 financial results.

As of 10:43 a.m. ET, shares of Lindblad, which provides land- and sea-based expeditions, are up 11.4%.

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It wasn't only the company's past performance that has investors excited

Beating analysts' expectations that it would report sales of $185.9 million, Lindblad posted Q2 2026 revenue of $199.2 million, a 19% year-over-year increase. The company also surpassed expectations at the bottom of the income statement, reporting a net loss per share of $0.02 -- better than the $0.11 analysts had anticipated.

Speaking to the company's impressive performance last quarter, Natalya Leahy, Lindblad's CEO, commented, "We achieved another record second-quarter net yield of $1,294 and 91% occupancy, our strongest second-quarter occupancy in a decade, while increasing capacity by 12%."

With respected to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), Lindblad reported $32.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31%.

In addition to reviewing its recent performance, Lindblad provided insight into its expectations for 2026. Boosting its revenue guidance, Lindblad projects sales of $830 million to $850 million -- up from prior guidance of $800 million to $830 million. The company maintained its 2026 adjusted EBITDA expectation: $130 million to $140 million.

Is it too late to pick up shares of Lindblad stock now?

While the company's strong performance last quarter and the upwardly revised revenue guidance are encouraging, those considering Lindblad stock right now should wait for a pullback. Shares hit a 52-week high today and are now valued at 247 times forward earnings. Fortunately, there are plenty of other travel and tourism stocks to consider right now.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lindblad Expeditions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.