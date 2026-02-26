Why Shares of IonQ Are Soaring This Week

Key Points

IonQ reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results this week.

Management projects strong year-over-year sales growth in 2026.

Despite the recent rise, IonQ stock could soar much higher in the coming months.

Before the start of the week, it was clear that February wasn't treating IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock too kindly. Through the first three weeks of the month, shares of the quantum computing stock had tumbled more than 20%. But with the company reporting strong fourth-quarter 2025 financial results this week, IonQ shares are recovering from their February slump.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, IonQ stock is up 30.8% from the end of trading last Friday through 3:04 p.m. ET today.

IonQ's massive revenue growth is hardly the only thing that investors are celebrating

Demonstrating that its quantum computing business can deliver material financial results, IonQ reported Q4 2025 financial results yesterday that featured notable year-over-year improvements across the top and bottom lines.

In Q4 2025, IonQ generated revenue of $61.9 million, a 429% increase over the same period last year. Similarly, the company notched an impressive improvement in profitability, reporting Q4 2025 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93, compared with a diluted loss per share of $0.93 in Q4 2024.

Projecting continued sales growth, management provided 2026 revenue guidance of $225 million to $245 million. Should it achieve the midpoint of this guidance, it will represent year-over-year revenue growth of almost 81%.

Is IonQ stock a buy on news of its strong end to 2025?

Between growing sales and achieving a quarterly profit, IonQ is emerging as a quantum computing leader, and its financial achievements distinguish it among peers that are still waiting for profits to appear. IonQ stock, therefore, will appeal to those interested in a leading quantum computing stock but who are more risk-averse. The recent rise in its stock should hardly dissuade potential investors, as IonQ stock could drive much higher in 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.