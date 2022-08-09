Why Shares in ScottsMiracle-Gro Slumped Today

What happened

Shares of ScottsMiracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) slumped by more than 7.5% as of midday today. The decline follows from a weak set of third-quarter results. Sales in the U.S. consumer segment were lower than expected (down 14%), and management cut its full-year guidance.

It gets worse. Its cannabis-related subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, continues to suffer from overcapacity in the industry, and its sales declined a whopping 63%.

In fact, the overall company's sales were so weak that it left the company with "higher leverage than we want to maintain," according to CEO Jim Hagedorn on the earnings release. As a reminder, the financial world typical gauges debt levels on the basis of earnings, so as its earnings outlook gets worse, so will Scotts come under pressure to reduce debt.

So what

Management now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be $4 to $4.20 compared to a prior estimate of $4.50 to $5. As a result of the declining outlook and deteriorating conditions, CFO Cory Miller said, "We are focused on implementing aggressive plans to improve cash flow, reduce debt, and return leverage to our target levels as quickly as possible."

Given that the first and second quarters tend to be the most important ones for the company, the news is obviously disappointing. Furthermore, it will lead to investors worrying that the boost in growth coming from the pandemic is creating very difficult comparisons to beat.

Now what

It's going to be a long six months for ScottsMiracle-Gro as the company starts implementing its cost savings and debt reduction measures. They are likely to be the key news generators for the company until next spring.

10 stocks we like better than Scotts Miracle-Gro

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Scotts Miracle-Gro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Scotts Miracle-Gro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.