Why Shares in Philips Soared This Week

Shares in medical technology company Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG), also called Royal Philips, rose by 9.5% in the week through Friday morning. The move comes as Philips unveiled a relationship agreement with the Agnelli family's investment company, Exor. One of Europe's most powerful industrial dynasties, the Agnelli family, through Exor, owns significant stakes in Stellantis, Ferrari, CNH Industrial, and Juventus Football Club, among many others.

Exor has already acquired 15% of Philips, and the friendly relationship agreement allows Exor to purchase up to 20% of Philips stock.

In a press release outlining the agreement, Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said, "Exor's investment in Philips, their long-term outlook and increased focus on healthcare and technology, fit well with our strategy and substantial value creation potential."

Despite a 48% increase in 2023, the stock is still down more than 57% over the last three years. The medical technology company had to endure costly recalls of its sleep apnea and ventilator machines. At the same time, the slow recovery in elective procedures and ongoing supply chain difficulties have all held back profit in recent years. Philips is also subject to ongoing litigation and investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Given the company's troubles in recent years, Exor's high-profile investment and support provide welcome validation for Philips' ongoing recovery from a difficult period. In addition, management raised its full-year sales guidance and told investors to expect an earnings margin toward the high end of its high-single-digit range for 2023. Investors will hope management hits its targets while avoiding further operational and legal issues.

