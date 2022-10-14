Why Shares in Philips Fell Sharply This Week

What happened

Shares in medical technology company Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) fell by 8.5% in the week to Friday morning. The move came after yet another disappointing earnings report from the company. In short, it's been a tough year for Philips. In addition to high-profile product recalls of some of its sleep apnea machines and ventilators, delays in elective procedures negatively impacted its sales growth. If that wasn't bad enough, supply chain challenges have been more significant than expected and have dented sales growth as well.

Philips is not alone in experiencing supply chain difficulties; for example, peer General Electric's (NYSE: GE) healthcare segment has also seen its sales growth held back by similar obstacles, and management has reduced its full-year segment profit guidance from between $3.1 billion and $3.3 billion to about $3 billion.

So what

Investors in the healthcare company hope that easing supply chain difficulties and a settlement agreement over product recalls will draw a line in the sand and enable Philips to generate sales and margin expansion in 2023.

However, there are plenty of other ways to invest in the theme of improving supply chain conditions creating a better environment for healthcare companies. That's a critical consideration given that Philips' operational mishaps and disappointing guidance have damaged investor confidence. It will take time to rebuild that trust.

Now what

Philips needs to stabilize the ship, at least in terms of its earnings expectations over the next few quarters. That would help restore investor confidence, and thoughts could then turn to its highly attractive valuation. The problem is that it's hard for investors to believe in the numbers when Philips keeps reporting disappointing results.

10 stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.