Why Shares in Johnson Controls Rose Today

What happened

Shares in building controls/systems and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) were up by almost 2.4% by around 10 a.m. ET today, bucking the trend of a declining S&P 500 at the time.

Whenever a stock makes such a contrarian move, it's a good idea to check on its peers. Doing so reveals that its HVAC rivals Trane, Carrier, Lennox, and AAON were all up simultaneously -- other building products and equipment showed strength simultaneously.

All of this is a roundabout way of arguing that the collective reason for the move comes down to the relatively positive data on U.S. construction spending data from the U.S. Census Bureau released today.

So what

Going into the data, economists were expecting a 0.4% decline from October's seasonally adjusted annual rate figure of $1,794.9 billion.

However, the data showed a 0.2% increase on an upwardly revised figure of $1,803.2 billion for October, resulting in a November rate of $1,807.5 billion.

Of particular note and relevance for Johnson Controls, given it's more exposed to nonresidential spending than residential spending, is that nonresidential construction spending was up 0.9% on October compared to residential spending, which declined 0.5% on October.

Now what

The data points to the argument that ongoing solidity in nonresidential spending on HVAC will help Johnson Controls offset weakness in its residential HVAC business. Meanwhile, its building systems and controls business (heavily exposed to commercial buildings) will remain in good shape.

All told, the stock remains a viable option for investors in 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson Controls International Plc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson Controls International Plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Lee Samaha has positions in Trane Technologies Plc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aaon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.