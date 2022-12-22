Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

What happened

Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax.

CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago. In response to the weakening market conditions, CarMax only bought 238,000 vehicles from consumers and dealers -- a figure almost 40% below that in last year's third quarter.

So what

The news from CarMax, hot on the heels of disappointing earnings and news flow from Carvana, suggests trouble ahead for the auto industry. So naturally, a weakening used auto market is not good news for General Motors, as it pressures new-car sales and prices. Similarly, the reasons for the weakness -- rising interest rates and a slowing economy -- also pertain to the automaker.

In addition, GM Financial (part of General Motors and responsible for $911 million of $4.6 billion in operating segment income in the first nine months) resells vehicles returned from expired leases and repossessions. So its profits will also come under pressure in a declining market.

Now what

Unfortunately, the pressure on the auto industry and other interest rate-sensitive sectors will not abate until interest rates stabilize and come down. While that may happen next year, the industry faces uncertain near-term conditions.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.