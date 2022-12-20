Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

What happened

Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The move comes on the back of the announcement of an order to construct a new gas-fired power plant in Ireland.

So what

The order itself is not a needle mover. However, it is a symbolic plus for GE Power and a sign that the business is firmly positioned as a solid earnings and cash-flow generator for the company.

The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

These turbines are called "aeroderivatives" (meaning they were derived from GE aircraft engines) and are relatively small turbines. Since GE only received 43 orders for aeroderivatives to the end of the third quarter, another order for six more is obviously helpful. However, the key metric in gas turbine orders is overall output, and an order of just 200 MW is just another 0.2 gigawatts (GW) on top of the 6.8 GW in orders GE received to the end of the third quarter.

Now what

That said, GE's provisional guidance for GE Power in 2023 is so wide you could drive a gas turbine through it -- management gave a range of $1 billion to $2 billion for GE Power profit in 2023 during the investor day presentation in March.

So, this news encourages investors to hope for something toward the higher end of that extensive range. Coupled with tentative signs of recovery at GE Renewable Energy, GE's combined power and renewable energy business (GE Vernova) could positively surprise investors in 2023.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.