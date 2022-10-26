Why Shares in General Electric Jumped Today

What happened

Shares in General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by almost 5% by midday. The move comes as the market digests the company's earnings report the day before.

It's not that the results were excellent overall. Management maintained its expectation for full-year revenue growth toward the low end of its guidance range of high single-digit growth and lowered its full-year adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) guidance to $2.40 to $2.80 from its previous range of $2.80 to $3.50.

Moreover, GE HealthCare's segment profit guidance was cut to "at least" $2.6 billion from previous guidance for $3 billion. Meanwhile, GE Renewable Energy is now expected to lose a whopping $2 billion in 2022.

On a more positive note, GE Power is on track with its earnings expectations, and GE Aerospace is highly likely to at least beat the midpoint of management's expectations for $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion in profit this year. The reason is that management ramped its segment margin expectation to high teens from mid-teens but maintained sales-growth expectation for above 20%.

The positive news on GE Aerospace and GE Power wasn't enough for the company to maintain earnings guidance. Still, what cheered the market was management's assertion that it would hit $4.5 billion in free cash flow (FCF) this year. It's a figure that many investors suspected GE would struggle to hit after CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe told investors to expect third-quarter FCF to be similar to the $162 million reported in the second quarter.

However, in the end, the figure came in at $1.2 billion for the third quarter, meaning GE needs $4 billion in the fourth quarter (a figure in line with previous years' performance) to hit the target.

The full-year FCF guidance highlights just how cheap GE stock is now -- with a market cap of $82.5 billion -- and investors appear to have reacted accordingly. Admittedly, these weren't high-quality earnings, but they were enough to demonstrate the value opportunity with GE stock.

