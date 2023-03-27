Why Shares in General Electric Beat the Market Today

What happened

Shares in General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up 2% by 10 a.m. ET today, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index. However, the reason for the move might surprise you. It's not about GE per se; instead, it's a read-across from some positive commentary on a rival coming from HSBC analysts.

The analysts upgraded Siemens Energy to a buy from a hold, citing support for the company's plans to take complete control of Siemens Gamesa – a company that, along with Vestas, is GE Renewable Energy's main competitor in wind power in the West. The analysts believe Siemens Energy can restructure Siemens Gamesa and benefit from buoyant end demand in the industry.

So what

In recent years, all three leading players have had significant issues with soaring raw material and logistics costs. Consequently, they've suffered margin pressure, as they are executing on orders previously won under conditions of highly competitive pricing.

However, all three are restructuring and actively raising new order pricing as they work through difficult backlogs. As such, the upgrade from HSBC (for Siemens Energy) should be welcomed by GE investors because it implies improving conditions for the wind power industry.

As discussed previously, the loss-making GE Renewable Energy is critical to the industrial company's future, as it's the business set to improve profitability the most over the next couple of years.

Now what

GE's management believes GE Renewable Energy will go from a $2.2 billion loss in 2022 to being profitable in 2024. A vital part of the plan is improving order pricing as it works through a challenging backlog, notably in offshore wind power.

If HSBC is correct, the market should improve, and Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, and GE Renewable Energy should start to see profit margins pick up in the next few years. That would be good news across the industry.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.