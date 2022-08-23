Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Bounced Back Today

What happened

Shares of copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) rose by more than 6.5% in late afternoon trading today. The move comes on a relatively strong day for cyclically aligned commodities stocks. By that, I mean stocks exposed to commodities that do well when the economy does well, and copper is traditionally seen as one of those.

It's not that there was any fundamental news driving stocks like Freeport higher. Instead, it's most likely the usual volatility surrounding commodity stocks when the bull and bear debate is in full flow.

The bears' prime worry is the property slump in China and signs of weakness in industrial production in the country, alongside evidence of weakening spending in the U.S.

On the other hand, the bulls argue that long-term demand for copper will be driven by its use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the general trend toward electrification in the economy. In addition, supply chain constraints -- led by the difficulty in acquiring permits and political instability in key copper-producing countries like Chile and Peru -- mean prices are headed higher.

So what

While the bull and bear debate carries on, another, more pragmatic view argues that even if you decline to guess where the price of copper is heading and just assume it stays where it is now, Freeport looks like an excellent value. It's a compelling argument and implies that sellers of the stock are taking a negative view of where the price of copper is heading.

Now what

Investors in the commodity sector will already know that it doesn't come without volatility, and today's big rise follows a couple of days of declines for Freeport's stock. Still, the price of copper is significantly higher than it's been over the last five years, and while it stays that way, there's likely to be support for Freeport's stock at the current market cap.

10 stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Freeport-McMoRan Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.