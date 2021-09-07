Why Shares in BioLife Solutions Jumped 24.4% in August

What happened

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) had a great month with its shares rising more than $10. It opened the month at $47.27, but the stock's biggest rise came on Aug. 25. On Aug. 24, it closed at $46.29, but the next morning it opened at $52.70 and kept rising, closing the day at $55.61, more than $9 than the previous day. The stock remained high through the end of the month, closing at $58.36 on Aug. 31. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock rose 24.4% in the month.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The company specializes in lab freezers, thaw systems, and cold-chain packaging, everything a biotech company needs to store and deliver cell and gene therapies that require precise temperatures. Of course, those products have also come in handy for anyone who needs to transport and deliver COVID-19 vaccines at certain temperatures, but they are also increasingly used with a myriad of other biotech therapies.

BioLife's stock rose for several reasons in August. The company's first big news came on Aug. 9, when it announced it was purchasing Sexton Biotechnologies, a private company that BioLife already owned a percentage of. Sexton's consumables and media products are already used in more than 50 ongoing cell therapy clinical trials, BioLife said. The acquisition is expected to be completed in September and should add about $2 million in revenue this year and $8 million next year.

Three days later, BioLife released its second-quarter earnings and it reported revenue of $31.2 million, up 85% sequentially and 215% year over year. The bottom line was also a big improvement with the company reporting net income of $7.9 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of $16.4 million in the same period in 2020. BioLife also upgraded its forecast for the year to $108 million to $117 million in total revenue, representing growth of 125% to 143% year over year. That was up from initial guidance of $106 million to $115 million; the company said this was due to the added revenue it expects Sexton to bring in.

However, the biggest reason for BioLife's share bump was more structural and perhaps more long-lasting. On Aug. 25, the company announced that it was being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, prior to the opening of trading on Aug. 30. That's a big deal because it means the company's stock will automatically be purchased by index funds that buy shares of companies in the SmallCap 600 Index.

Now what

BioLife's jump in August is part of a larger long-term upswing for the company, which is up more than 33% this year and more than 140% over the past 12 months. There's plenty of reason for enthusiasm. In its second-quarter earnings call, the company said that it gained 200 new biotech customers across its various platforms in the quarter. One concern is that with all the excitement regarding the stock, it appears to be priced more than a bit high, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.88. The stock reached its 52-week high of $60.67 on Sept. 1 but has declined a bit since then.

10 stocks we like better than BioLife Solutions

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BioLife Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 9, 2021

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.