Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week

What happened

Shares in hot-dip galvanizing and metal-coating company AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) fell 10.3% this week up to Friday morning. While the stock experienced significant volatility in the week, the main reason for the overall decline was the reception to its second quarter 2023 results issued on Tuesday.

To say they were messy is an understatement. With the market in its current anxious mode, it's no surprise that the stock was sold off heavily after management declined to give full-year guidance.

On the earnings presentation, CEO Tom Ferguson talked of supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, signs of economic slowing, and "experiencing the rising cost of zinc in our kettles as we have noted previously."

Meanwhile, the company's debt (it took on debt to fund the $1.28 billion purchase of metal coil coating company Precoat) is causing concern in a rising-rate environment. In fact, management has had to take action to hedge interest-rate risk in 50% of its existing loan debt.

So what

That said, the results were not that bad. The addition of Precoat helped boost sales to $407 million in the second quarter compared to $131 million in the same period last year. Moreover, adjusted earnings before interest taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $100.5 million demonstrate the company's EBITDA margin potential.

Meanwhile, AZZ continues to refocus on its core galvanizing and coatings business following the sale of its majority 60% stake in its infrastructure-solutions joint venture.

Now what

Management didn't give full-year guidance because it did not want to estimate income from the new structure at its joint venture, and it's still working out accounting analytics for the Precoat acquisition.

As such, the key for investors is whether its end markets hold up long enough for the company to potentially take advantage of a margin expansion opportunity as its supply chain and raw material challenges ease -- something to look out for.

10 stocks we like better than AZZ

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AZZ wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.