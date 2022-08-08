Why Shares in Azul Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Brazilian airline Azul (NYSE: AZUL) were up more than 7% as of late afternoon trading. The move comes after the release of its July traffic figures. I've summarized the key numbers below; Azil's domestic traffic numbers are not only significantly ahead of the same period last year but also ahead of the last "normal" period, the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

However, the big news comes from the strength of the recovery in international travel, which stood at 69% of July 2019's level.

Azul Passenger Traffic (revenue passenger kilometers) July 2022 July 2021 July 2019 Domestic 2,607 million 2,205 million 2,187 million International 534 million 139 million 775 million Total 3,141 million 2,344 million 2,962 million

So what

It's excellent news for two reasons. First, the recovery in domestic air travel has led international due to the latter's being more exposed to the vagaries of travel restrictions between countries. Therefore, the fact that international traffic is coming through is a sign that conditions are finally starting to normalize across the industry.

Second, leading airlines like Delta Air Lines have confirmed that higher-margin business travel and premium products are returning strongly. Azul's strong international figures align with the general trend of improvement in premium-priced travel.

Now what

So far, the aviation industry has held up very well even as there are clear signs of weakness elsewhere in consumer spending. Hopefully, that trend will continue for Azul through the rest of 2022 and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.