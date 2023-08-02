Why Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Slumped Today

What happened

Shares in coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) were down by 10% as of midday today. The move comes after a disappointing second-quarter earnings release in the morning.

Not only did its sales miss analyst estimates for the quarter, management's guidance for adjusted diluted full-year EPS of $1.40-$1.45 also fell short of analyst expectations for $1.57.

It was a mixed earnings report, in which solid volume growth (up 12.8%) in mobility coatings (light vehicle and commercial vehicle) was offset by an 11.1% decline in volume in performance coatings (refinish and industrial), leading to a 3.7% volume decline overall. However, an improving pricing environment led to a 4.8% increase in sales.

The mobility segment volume is being driven by increased light vehicle production as automakers recover from production difficulties in previous years.

However, the performance coatings segment had a miserable quarter, with a 15% decline in industrial volume caused by slower industrial production and a softening housing market. To cap it all, refinish volume (largely auto-related) had lower volumes due to operational delays caused by implementing an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in North America.

So what

Management acknowledged that the ERP implementation had hurt volumes and sales in the quarter but claimed "notable stabilization in June" and delivered "a sales performance for North America in June that was one of the strongest in our history," according to Chris Villavarayan on the earnings release.

Now what

The global implementation of the ERP system will concern investors following the disruption in North America, and industrial-focused sales could come under further pressure. However, ongoing strength in the performance coatings segment and a bounce in refinish volume will likely improve Axalta's performance. The stock will interest value investors looking for a recovery story.

10 stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axalta Coating Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.