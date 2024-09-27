Why Shares in This Hot Copper Mining Stock Soared This Week

Shares in copper miner Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) rose by 16.6% in the week to Friday morning. The move comes after China's central bank took some widely anticipated measures to stimulate growth in the Chinese economy. In turn, that encouraged investors to buy copper -- China is seen as the swing factor in demand for copper -- and the price of copper rallied from around $4.27 per pound at the start of the week to $4.58 per pound at the time of this writing.

How Freeport McMoRan benefits

To get a flavor of how movements in the price of copper impact Freeport, management states that its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2025/2026 will change by $430 million with every $0.10 per pound movement in the price of copper. That's a significant change, as Wall Street analysts are forecasting an EBITDA of $10.6 billion for the company in 2024.

Why copper prices and Freeport McMoRan stock can move higher

The move highlights one of the traditional critical drivers of the price of copper: demand from the metal's broad-based exposure to cyclical growth in the industrial economy. It's a metal commonly used in construction (China is trying to stabilize its real estate/construction industry by injecting liquidity into its banking system), as well as transportation, electricity networks, and industrial and consumer products.

In concert, copper is also an essential metal in secular megatrends such as the clean energy transition (widely used in electric vehicles, charging networks, renewable energy, and the grid needed to connect renewables) and the electrification of everything (Internet of Things, smart buildings/infrastructure, AI-led data center investment, etc.).

That broad-based exposure makes copper an attractive commodity to buy, and Freeport McMoRan is ideally placed given its mix of existing production, expansion capability, and an exciting leaching initiative.

Should you invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan right now?

Before you buy stock in Freeport-McMoRan, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Freeport-McMoRan wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $760,130!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.