Why Shares of FuelCell Energy Are Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

FuelCell Energy reported fourth-quarter 2025 financial results.

The company beat analysts' sales expectations and grew its backlog.

Despite the progress, the company reported a steeper EBITDA loss in 2025 than it did in 2024.

After dropping 6.7% during yesterday's trading session, shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) are more than recovering today. The fuel cell specialist reported its fourth-quarter 2025 financial results this morning, and investors are celebrating the company's performance.

As of 10:59 a.m. ET, shares of FuelCell Energy are up 33.5%.

It's not just the company's top line in Q4 2025 that has investors charged up today

Blowing past analysts' revenue expectations of $47.2 million, FuelCell Energy reported Q4 2025 sales of $55 million, a year-over-year increase of about 12%.

Further down the income statement, the company also showed some improvements. In Q4 2025, FuelCell Energy reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $18.5 million compared to EBITDA of negative $32.3 million during the same period last year. Similarly, FuelCell Energy reported a narrower loss in terms of adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS): negative $0.83 in Q4 2025 compared to negative $1.85 in Q4 2024.

In addition to the peak in the company's previous performance, management hinted at a bright future as FuelCell Energy ended Q4 2025 with $1.19 billion -- more robust than the $1.16 billion it had in backlog at the same time last year.

Speaking to the company's auspicious future, Michael Bishop, FuelCell Energy's CFO, stated in the press release addressing the recent financial results:

"At fiscal year-end 2025, we had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaling $278.1 million and, coupled with our recent financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM"), we believe we have significant runway to pursue our strategy focused on opportunities in the rapidly growing data center market."

Is now the time to buy FuelCell Energy stock?

While bulls are feeding on FuelCell Energy stock today, investors must recognize that the company is far from proving its fuel cell business can be profitable. The recent quarter showed improvement, but the company still reported a steeper EBITDA loss in fiscal 2025 of $151.9 million compared to $122.3 million in fiscal 2024.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.