Why Shares of Fluence Energy Are Charging Higher Today

Key Points

Fluence Energy provided strong fiscal 2026 guidance on Monday.

Several analysts hiked their price targets higher.

Fluence offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to AI.

Following its strong fiscal 2026 guidance on Monday, Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) stock caught the attention of investors. The stock closed higher on each of the past two days, and the trend seems likely to continue on Wednesday as well. With several analysts upwardly revising their price targets on the energy storage stock, shares of Fluence are ripping higher today.

As of 12:14 a.m. ET, shares of Fluence are up 10.3%.

A Wednesday wave of bullish sentiment is washing over the market

After Barclays hiked its price target on Fluence stock yesterday to $15 from $13, several other firms are following suit today:

Canaccord raised the price target to $25 from $10.

raised the price target to $25 from $10. Goldman Sachs lifted the price target to $20 from $15.

lifted the price target to $20 from $15. Morgan Stanley bumped the price target to $14 from $12.

bumped the price target to $14 from $12. Susquehanna hiked the price target to $20 from $17.

According to thefly.com, Canaccord boosted its price target on the belief that the company is starting to see strong demand from data center operators, who are eager to meet the increasing power demands that artificial intelligence (AI) computing is placing on their facilities.



Fluence projects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of roughly $40.0 million to $60.0 million. For context, Fluence reported 2025 sales and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion and $19.5 million, respectively.

Is it too late to power your portfolio with Fluence stock?

The analysts' more bullish price targets are encouraging. Still, it's essential to remember that analysts often base their estimates on shorter time periods than the multi-year holding periods favored by The Motley Fool.

Although investors should take the price targets with a grain of salt, Fluence sees strong growth in fiscal 2026. For those seeking AI exposure, Fluence is a worthy consideration beyond the semiconductor stocks that often draw the majority of interest from AI-focused investors.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fluence Energy and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

