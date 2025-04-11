Why Shares in Data Center Equipment Company Vertiv Surged This Week

Shares in data center equipment company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) rose by 14% in the week ending Friday morning. This is an excellent performance, but the stock is still down more than 40% this year. This week's positive move helps to shed light on the key driver of the stock at the moment -- sentiment over the trade tariff skirmish and what it's likely to do to spending on data centers.

Vertiv and tariffs

It's no secret that companies usually cut back on capital spending in a slowdown. This is particularly true when growth spending (rather than maintenance capital spending) has driven data center investment over the last couple of years. This leaves Vertiv exposed to the market's views on the current round of trade disputes between the U.S. and its trading partners.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The rise this week came as news broke of a 90-day pause in tariffs above 10%, with the exception of China, whose tariff now stands at 145%. The pause, plus some conciliatory commentary indicating a willingness to do trade deals, indicates to the market that the tariffs might be more tactical than strategic in nature.

In other words, President Donald Trump may be tactically using them as a precursor to trade deals, resulting in more favorable conditions for U.S. exporters. This is distinct from more lasting strategic tariffs designed to fundamentally reshape the structure of economies. In truth, the answer probably lies somewhere in the middle.

What it all means for Vertiv

If they turn out to be tactical and trade deals are signed in due course, then the dip in the Vertiv share price will prove an excellent buying opportunity as conditions should normalize, with ongoing spending on artificial intelligence (AI) applications driving data center investment. Time will tell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.