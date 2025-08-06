Why Shares of Centrus Energy Are Rocketing Higher Today

Key Points Centrus is a leading provider of nuclear fuel and services.

The company reported strong second-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday.

Despite the stock's steep rise today, Centrus represents a great option for investors seeking nuclear energy industry exposure.

Shares of nuclear fuel and services provider Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT: LEU) roared out of the gate this morning. The company reported second-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday after the market closed, and investors are clearly enthralled with the company's progress.

As of 12:44 p.m. ET, shares of Centrus Energy are up 19.5%.

A top-line beat is just one factor powering the stock's rise

Blowing past analysts' estimate that it would post revenue of $130.6 million, Centrus reported sales of $154.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Investors are also celebrating the company's results further down the income statement. The company expanded its gross profit margin to 34.9% from 19.3% during the same period last year. Similarly, Centrus expanded its net profit margin to 18.7% in Q2 2025 from 16.2% in Q2 2024.

During the recently completed quarter, Centrus successfully delivered 900 kilograms of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to the Department of Energy, meeting the terms of its contract. Subsequently, the Department of Energy exercised its option to extend the contract for HALEU through June 30, 2026.

Centrus also reported the company's backlog totaled $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2025, with a runway to 2040.

Is it too late now to buy Centrus stock?

As a leading HALEU producer, Centrus will play a critical role as the nuclear energy industry evolves with the development of advanced nuclear reactors such as small modular reactor designer NuScale Power. While shares are screaming higher today, investors with a long-term investing horizon may want to give Centrus some serious consideration as a way to diversify their energy holdings or as a way to broaden their nuclear energy exposure.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

