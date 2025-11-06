Why Shares of Centrus Energy Are Powering Down Today

Key Points

Centrus Energy failed to meet analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates for Q3 2025.

The company announced an equity offering of up to $1 billlion.

Investors may want to wait for the stock to pull back further before starting a position.

Dipping lower this morning, the S&P 500 appears to be headed toward a loss for the day. Nuclear fuel provider Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT: LEU), however, seems much more likely to end today's trading session markedly lower. The company reported third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday, and investors are uninspired with its results. That, in addition to the company's announcement of a new equity offering, has bears clicking the sell button.

As of 10:22 a.m. ET, shares of Centrus Energy are down 13.2%.

Missing analysts' estimates is just part of the problem

Reporting Q3 2025 sales of $74.9 million, Centrus fell short of the $80.4 million that analysts expected the company to report. Similarly, Centrus failed to meet expectations at the bottom of the income statement. While analysts projected Centrus would report diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36, Centrus only posted diluted EPS of $0.19.

In addition to the company's Q3 2025 financial results, investors are responding to the company's news today that it plans on raising up to $1 billion through an at-the-market equity offering.

Currently, the company is expanding operations at its uranium enrichment plant in Piketon, Ohio, to support increased low-enriched uranium (LEU) and high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) production.

Should investors move to fuel their portfolios with Centrus stock on its dip?

With shares of Centrus ripping more than 300% higher since the start of the year, it's unsurprising that the market is hitting the pause button after the company reported less-than-stellar Q3 2025 results -- especially when taken in concert with the prospect of shareholder dilution due to the planned equity offering.

Since the company is a leading provider of LEU and HALEU nuclear fuels, Centrus has tremendous potential to prosper from the nuclear energy renaissance that seems to be underway. Investors may want to wait for the stock to dip a little lower before starting a position, though, with shares currently valued at 83 times forward earnings.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.