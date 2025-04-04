Why Shares in Boeing Slumped This Week

Shares in Boeing (NYSE: BA) declined by 12.9% in the week to Friday morning. Like most of the market, the aerospace giant felt the impact of the tariffs announced by the U.S. administration.

Boeing and tariffs

The tariffs potentially hit Boeing in two ways. First, they can negatively impact its competitive positioning. Boeing is a major U.S. exporter and a company likely to suffer in an extended trade conflict. It also sources products internationally. In addition, its suppliers source products internationally, so tariffs are likely to raise its costs, make its airplanes less competitive, or negatively impact margins. They could also slow its supply chain -- a key issue as Boeing tries to ramp up 737 MAX production.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The second potential impact comes from a slowing in global growth caused by an extended trade conflict. When growth slows, so does travel activity, and airline profitability takes a hit, leading to airplane order cancellations and delays.

What's next for Boeing?

It's important to put the tariff actions into context. If they are the opening salvo in a series of negotiations leading to more favorable trade conditions for U.S. exporters, they could be a net positive for Boeing.

It's too early to tell what the outcome will be and whether these tariffs are strategic and lasting or tactical in nature, intended to ensure a level playing field for international trade. One positive is that the U.S. is not imposing the same kind of restrictive trade practices as those being imposed on the U.S. Tariffs can be lifted more easily when necessary. That said, if the trade conflict lasts, then it's not good news for Boeing.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $263,993 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,523 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $494,557!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.