Why Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Are Skyrocketing Today

July 01, 2025 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Bram Berkowitz for The Motley Fool->

Shares of the Bitcoin mining company Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR) had blasted nearly 50% higher as of 10:41 a.m. ET today. The stock continued its impressive run this week after the company announced yesterday that it would pursue an Ethereum treasury strategy.

Following Strategy's playbook

Bitmine announced yesterday that it had raised $250 million in a private placement offering that it will use to purchase Ethereum, following a similar strategy initially implemented by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) with Bitcoin. The transaction was led by MOZAYYX and also included participation from the Founders Fund, Pantera, FalconX, Republic Digital, Kraken, Galaxy Digital, DCG, Diametric Capital, Occam Crest Management, and Thomas Lee, the founder of Fundstrat and a contributor on CNBC.

Two people looking at paper, smiling, and raising fists in air in celebration.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bitmine also announced that Lee is now chairman of Bitmine's board of directors. Lee is an influential Wall Street strategist and has become famous for his bullish calls on the stock market over the last few years. Lee and Fundstrat are also big fans of Bitcoin.

On CNBC yesterday, Lee said Ethereum could essentially become the next Bitcoin, primarily because of its importance to the burgeoning stablecoin business, which many experts including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believe is poised for massive growth. A significant portion of fees generated on Ethereum's blockchain already come from stablecoins.

Be prepared for volatility

Since the announcement of the private placement and Lee becoming chairman, Bitmine's stock has already rocketed 1,048%. While I am long-term bullish on Ethereum and understand Lee's argument for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, I find these crypto-treasury vehicles too risky and volatile for retail investors. If you like Ethereum, simply buy Ethereum.

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

