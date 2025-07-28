Why SES AI Stock Rocked the Market Today

Key Points The company announced a strategic acquisition.

If all goes well, it will soon be the owner of energy storage systems purveyor UZ Energy.

A big-ticket acquisition, plus a reaffirmation of full-year revenue guidance, provided electric vehicle (EV) battery developer SES AI (NYSE: SES) with a pleasant share price lift on Monday. The company's stock zoomed more than 15% higher in value, making it quite the outlier on a trading day when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose only marginally.

More than 25 million reasons to pay attention to this stock

SES AI announced before market open that it has signed a deal to fully acquire energy storage systems (ESS) provider UZ Energy for roughly $25.5 million. That price is subject to adjustments based on financial milestones that weren't disclosed.

UZ Energy, which is privately held, specializes in the design and manufacture of ESS technology for both the commercial and industrial markets. SES AI said that the company has deployed more than 500 megawatt-hours of such storage in more than 60 countries, without a single incident.

ESS solutions are used in data centers, more than a few of which are expanding their capabilities to handle the vastly increased resource needs of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In its press release touting the deal, SES AI quoted its founder and CEO Qichao Hu as saying of the data center segment that "This acquisition of UZ Energy launches us into this exciting market, accelerates our revenue growth, and strengthens our Molecular Universe ability to deliver better ESS battery materials and health monitoring systems by providing real-world data to train our models."

SES AI anticipates the acquisition will close later this calendar quarter.

Annual top-line guidance maintained

Separately, SES AI published its preliminary revenue figure. The company anticipates it will post a top-line number of $3.5 million for its second quarter, the official results of which are slated to be unveiled next Monday, Aug. 5 after market close.

While that is quite some distance below the $4.3 million consensus of the three analysts following the company, according to data from Yahoo! Finance, management did hold fast to its existing full-year guidance of $15 million to $25 million for revenue in 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.