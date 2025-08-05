Why SES AI Stock Plunged Today

Key Points SES AI reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.

The company just regained compliance with the NYSE yesterday.

SES AI shares are likely to remain volatile for a while.

Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) fell hard today after the company released Q2 results yesterday that missed analysts' consensus estimates for both its top and bottom lines.

SES AI stock was down by 17.5% as of 11:05 a.m. ET, giving up all the gains it made yesterday after the company regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's listing requirements.

A disappointing quarter

Just one day after receiving a note from the New York Stock Exchange that it was back in compliance with the exchange -- after its shares remained at an average closing price of $1 for 30 days -- SES AI's stocks fell sharply as investors processed the company's unimpressive quarter.

SES AI's revenue was $3.5 million in Q2, below Wall Street's consensus estimate of $4.5 million, and the company's loss of $0.07 per share was worse than analysts' expectation of a loss of $0.05 per share. Despite the lackluster results, SES AI founder and CEO, Qichao Hu, said the company's "path to profitability remains strong, and we are on track to reach our year-end revenue target of between $15 million to $25 million."

One bright spot for the company is that it ended the second quarter with no debt and $229 million in cash.

A bumpy road ahead

Investors' upbeat response to SES AI achieving NYSE compliance yesterday -- followed by today's sharp sell-off after disappointing Q2 results -- shows that this stock is likely to stay volatile in the near term.

Even with the company sticking to its outlook of annual revenue between $15 million and $25 million for the year and SES AI not having any debt right now, investors should be cautious about buying this EV stock. Regaining compliance is certainly a step in the right direction, but its Q2 results show that SES AI likely has a long way to go before investors should consider buying it.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

