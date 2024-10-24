Why ServiceNow Stock Is Surging Today

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock is jumping in Thursday's trading following the company's recently published quarterly report. The software specialist's share price was up 7.8% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.

ServiceNow reported its third-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and posted sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations. The company recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.72 on sales of $2.8 billion, topping the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $3.45 on revenue $2.75 billion.

ServiceNow delivers strong growth in Q3

ServiceNow's revenue increased roughly 22% year over year in the third quarter, and its adjusted earnings per share rose roughly 27% compared to the prior-year period. The company's subscription revenue grew 23% year over year to hit $2.715 billion, and the business closed out the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $19.5 billion -- up 36% year over year. The business recorded 15 new transactions with annual contract value above $5 million in the quarter, representing a roughly 50% increase over contract additions in the category compared to Q3 2023.

ServiceNow raises its sales target for the year

For the fourth quarter, Service Now expects subscription revenue to come in between $2.875 billion and $2.88 billion -- suggesting growth of 21.75% at the midpoint of the target range. The company also expects to end the quarter with current remaining performance obligations up 21.5% compared to the close of last year's quarter. The better-than-expected Q3 performance caused management to raise full-year performance targets.

ServiceNow expects subscription revenue for the year to come in between $10.655 billion and $10.66 billion -- good for annual growth of 23%. Previously, the company had guided for sales to be between $10.575 billion and $10.585 billion -- or growth of roughly 22%. The company also expects a gross profit of 84.5% for subscription services, an operating income margin of 29.5%, and a free-cash-flow margin of 31%.

In addition to the beat-and-raise quarterly report, investors were likely also happy to hear about specific new deals that ServiceNow landed. The company announced that it's expanding its partnership with Nvidia to promote the adoption of its Agentic AI for enterprises, and it also announced it had secured new deals with Snowflake and Databricks.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $20,803 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,654 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $404,086!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 21, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, ServiceNow, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.