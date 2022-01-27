Markets
Why ServiceNow Stock Surged More Than 9% on Thursday

Contributor
Danny Vena The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) charged sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 15%, before ending the trading day up 9.1%.

The catalyst that drove the cloud-based digital workflow specialist higher was fourth-quarter financial results that easily surpassed expectations.

So what

ServiceNow generated revenue of $1.61 billion, up 30% year over year, renewing investors' confidence in the company's growth story. At the same time, the company delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, a 25% increase.

A person sitting at a desk with multiple computer monitors writing code.

Image source: Getty Images.

To give those numbers context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $1.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.43.

ServiceNow's current remaining performance obligation -- which represents sales that are under contract and will be recognized as revenue over the coming 12 months -- swelled to $5.7 billion, up 29% year over year. This gives investors keen insight into the company's future.

Additionally, ServiceNow closed 135 agreements with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value (ACV), which surged 52% year over year, while customers with more than $1 million in ACV climbed 25%.

Now what

ServiceNow gave investors other reasons to cheer. Management expects first-quarter revenue in a range of $1.61 billion to $1.615 billion, which would represent growth of roughly 25%. Additionally, ServiceNow is guiding for full-year 2022 revenue of $7.03 billion, or growth of roughly 26%.

Management's tendency to "beat and raise," or surpassing analysts' expectations while also raising guidance, was enough to send the stock higher.

I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that even after its recent drubbing, ServiceNow stock isn't cheap when measured using traditional metrics. It has a forward valuation of 14, when a reasonable a price-to-sales ratio is generally considered to be between 1 and 2. As a result, the stock will likely continue to be volatile, particularly given the current market environment. That said, management is forecasting year-over-year revenue growth of 26% for 2022, which may well be conservative given its history.

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

