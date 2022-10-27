Why ServiceNow Stock Popped Today

What happened

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares were surging after the cloud software company delivered better-than-expected results on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report.

As a result, the stock was up 12.7% as of 12:10 p.m. ET.

So what

ServiceNow, an enterprise software company that helps businesses create intelligent and automated workflows, said that revenue in the third quarter increased 21%, or 27.5% in constant currency, to $1.83 billion, which was slightly below estimates at $1.85 billion.

Other key metrics showed the business delivering solid growth as well. Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO), which is a proxy for backlog, was up 18%, or 25% in constant currency, to $5.87 billion, and the number of customers with annual contract values above $10 million grew 60%. It now has 1,530 customers with annual contract values of more than $1 million, which increased 22% from the previous year.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share increased 26.5% to $1.96, which beat estimates at $1.84.

In a statement, CFO Gina Mastantuono said: "Q3's outperformance is a testament to the mission critical nature of our platform and the strong execution of the ServiceNow team. We continue to see a robust pipeline and are maintaining our investments in growth hires as the opportunity in front of us remains enormous."

Now what

ServiceNow also issued strong guidance for the fourth quarter, calling for subscription revenue of $1.834 billion to $1.839 billion, which represents growth of 20% to 21%. It also expects cRPO growth to accelerate to 20%. Those numbers indicate that the company isn't experiencing the kind of macroeconomic headwinds that other tech companies have reported.

With the cloud stock down 40% from its peak last year, the better-than-expected profit and strong outlook was enough to give the stock double-digit gain. This could be a good entry point for this reliable growth stock.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ServiceNow, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.