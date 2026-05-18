Why ServiceNow Rallied Today, Even As Tech Stocks Fell

Key Points

ServiceNow got a boost from a Wall Street analyst in a note on Monday.

The stock is far off its highs, despite posting generally solid revenue and earnings growth.

The analyst believes ServiceNow will be an AI winner, rather than a victim.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

Shares of enterprise software giant ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) rallied roughly 8.4% on Monday as of 3:23 p.m. EDT.

ServiceNow has been a casualty of the "SaaS-pocalypse" this year, in which the emergence of AI agents, especially Claude Code from AI firm Anthropic, is prompting investors to consider whether new AI companies could disrupt traditional enterprise software-as-a-service stocks.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Despite a declining stock price, ServiceNow has continued to deliver solid growth numbers, while its management has maintained that it sees AI as an opportunity, not a risk. Today, one Wall Street analyst agreed, issuing a very positive note on the stock.

BofA goes all-in on ServiceNow

In a note today, Bank of America analyst Tal Liani restarted coverage of ServiceNow, giving the stock a Buy rating and a $130 price target, relative to the $95 stock price at which ServiceNow started the day.

Liani believes that while AI may be disruptive to single software point solutions, ServiceNow is likely a survivor, since its software spans multiple systems within an enterprise, acting as an enterprise's connective tissue. That means ServiceNow's software suite occupies a "deeply embedded mission-critical position within enterprise workflows, serving as the system that governs, routes, approves, and audits activity across organizations, making the displacement costly and complex."

This echoes what ServiceNow management has been saying all along: that its systems are likely to be a governor of AI agents, rather than a victim of them. ServiceNow rolled out its AI Control Tower about a year ago, ahead of AI agents becoming mainstream, and has also been adapting through hybrid pricing models that blend traditional seat-based subscriptions with usage-based plans.

If ServiceNow can avoid disruption, Liani believes the stock can grow revenue by 18% to 22% through 2028, while maintaining free cash flow margins of 35% to 37%.

It all adds up to a cheap stock

If Liani is correct and ServiceNow maintains the midpoint of those growth and margin figures, its 2028 revenue could land around $22.90 billion, with roughly $8.25 billion in free cash flow.

Even after today's jump, ServiceNow's market cap is only $106 billion, which is less than 13 times that free cash flow figure. That makes for a cheap stock -- provided, of course, that ServiceNow successfully adapts to the AI age.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Billy Duberstein and/or his client have positions in Bank of America and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.