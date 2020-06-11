Why Servicemaster Stock Rose 10.6% Today

What happened

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE: SERV) closed Thursday's trading 10.6% higher thanks to a bullish update of the company's second-quarter guidance targets.

The company behind household-name service brands such as Terminix pest control, Merry Maids cleaning services, and AmeriSpec home inspections now sees second-quarter sales from continuing operations landing near $518 million. Adjusted EBITDA profits should stop in the neighborhood of $110 million. The analyst consensus had been pointing to sales in the vicinity of $476 million.

Management had declined to offer any firm guidance targets in May's first-quarter report, and Servicemaster also withdrew its full-year targets at that point.

Most of the company's diverse operations are headed downward year over year, with a couple of important exceptions. An unseasonably warm spring coupled with a new monthly payment program combined to drive termite treatments and home services approximately 4% higher. Residential pest control sales should be nearly flat compared to the year-ago period.

Full second-quarter results will follow on Aug. 6.

