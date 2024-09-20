Why SentinelOne Stock Was Winning This Week

To put it gently, this summer has been a volatile period for the cybersecurity industry. News of a widespread outage stemming from a software upgrade by a major player has affected other stocks in the sector. Yet one of them, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) recently experienced a bit of a bull run. Data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveal that the company's share price had increased by almost 11% week to date as of early Friday morning.

Doing business with No. 1

One piece of news that brightened sentiment on SentinelOne was its Monday disclosure that it had reached a deal with a major PC and laptop maker. It and Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group have signed a multiyear collaboration agreement for SentinelOne to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced endpoint security solutions for Lenovo's PCs. Specifically, the deal will involve the cybersecurity specialist providing its Singularity Platform accompanied by its Purple AI.

Lenovo is the top traditional PC maker in the world when measured by shipments. According to data culled by tech sector research firm IDC, Lenovo shipped roughly 59 million units in 2023, more than 6 million ahead of its closest rival.

While this news was undoubtedly positive and encouraging, its announcement did leave something to the imagination. SentinelOne did not provide the exact duration of the Lenovo deal, nor did it provide any financial details of the contract.

Financial figures forthcoming?

Still, Lenovo is a monster client and the scale of its arrangement with SentinelOne is almost certainly impressive. Perhaps we'll get a better sense of what it's worth to the provider when the company reports its current (third) quarter results later this year.

Should you invest $1,000 in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $722,320!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.